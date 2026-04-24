Swati Maliwal quits AAP, says party abandoned founding ideals under Arvind Kejriwal

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Friday announced her resignation from the Aam Aadmi Party, alleging that the party had moved away from its founding principles under its national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

In a post on X, Maliwal said she had chosen the path of public service in 2006. “From the RTI movement and the Anna movement to the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party and my eight years of dedicated service at the Delhi Commission for Women, I contributed with absolute honesty and devotion at every stage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She added, “With great sorrow today, I must say that the principles, values and resolve for honest politics with which we began this journey have been abandoned by Arvind Kejriwal ji and, at his behest, the entire Aam Aadmi Party.”

Maliwal also referred to an alleged incident at Kejriwal’s official residence. She said she was subjected to “severe physical assault and gross misconduct” on his instructions and claimed that attempts were made to shield the accused.

She accused the party leadership of allowing “rampant corruption”, promoting “criminal elements” and failing to address harassment and violence against women.

“Seeing the unchecked corruption growing in the Aam Aadmi Party under Kejriwal ji's patronage, incidents of harassment and assault against women, the promotion of thuggish elements, and the betrayal and looting happening with Punjab, I have decided to leave the party today,” Maliwal said.

Her resignation came on a day when seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, quit the party. Addressing a press conference, Chadha said MPs Harbhajan Singh and Maliwal are also quitting the AAP.

Maliwal said she will speak in more detail after reaching Delhi later on Friday.