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regular-article-logo Friday, 24 April 2026

US Department of Commerce sets 123% anti-dumping duty on India solar cells and panels

It has been alleged that solar cells from India are being sold in the US below the fair value

PTI Published 24.04.26, 08:59 PM
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The US Department of Commerce has announced preliminary anti-dumping duty on imports of solar cells and panels from India.

"...consistent with our practice, we preliminarily assign the dumping margin alleged in the Petition, which is 123.04 per cent, to all other producers and exporters in this investigation," according to the department.

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It has been alleged that solar cells from India are being sold in the US below the fair value. The department's notice lists four Indian manufacturers - Mundra Solar PV, Mundra Solar Energy, Kowa Company, and Premier Energy Photovoltaic.

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Their estimated weighted average dumping margin has been calculated at 123.07 per cent. The department has stated that it will issue the final determination within 75 days after the date of its preliminary determination.

"Commerce preliminarily finds that critical circumstances exist for Mundra Solar Energy, Mundra Solar PV, Kowa, and Premier Energies, and that critical circumstances do not exist for all other exporters and producers of the subject merchandise," it added.

Other than India, Laos and Indonesia have also been subject to similar probes into the dumping of solar cells and modules.

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