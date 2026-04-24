Centre denies fertiliser shortage claim; plans import of 25 lakh tonnes urea for kharif season

The government on Friday said India's fertiliser security remains "strong, stable, and well-managed" despite global uncertainties, and it is importing an additional 25 lakh tonne of urea to further strengthen supply for the upcoming kharif sowing season starting in June.

In a statement, the Department of Fertilizers rejected recent "claims of shortages" in the market, saying the stock position is "comfortable" nationwide.

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"India's fertiliser security remains strong, stable, and well-managed, with availability consistently exceeding requirement across all major fertilisers," it said.

The country imports a large quantity of fertilisers to meet domestic demand. The country imported more than 100 lakh tonnes of urea in the last fiscal.

During the first 23 days of this financial year, the availability of fertilisers remains substantially higher than the requirement.

Urea availability stands at 69.33 lakh tonne against a requirement of 18.17 lakh tonne. Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) availability is 22.78 lakh tonne compared to 5.90 lakh tonne requirement.

In the case of Muriate of Potash, the availability is 8.32 lakh tonne against 1.73 lakh tonne requirement, NPK availability is 52.75 lakh tonne against 7.46 lakh tonne, and SSP availability is 25.60 lakh tonne compared to 3.30 lakh tonne.

"This clearly indicates a strong opening position for the upcoming Kharif season," the department said.

Sowing of kharif crops begins with the onset of the southwest monsoon from June.

A comparison with the previous year further underscores the improved stock position.

As of mid-April 2026, urea stocks stand at 67.37 lakh tonne compared to 68.01 lakh tonne last year, reflecting sustained high levels. More notably, DAP stocks have increased significantly to 22.16 lakh tonne from 13.01 lakh tonne last year, and NPK stocks have risen sharply to 57.44 lakh tonne from 41.85 lakh tonne, indicating a substantial strengthening of reserves in key nutrient categories.

"This improvement demonstrates better planning, higher stocking, and enhanced supply chain management," it said.

Further reinforcing preparedness for Kharif 2026, the fertiliser requirement has been assessed at 390.54 lakh tonne, against which around 180 lakh tonne (46 per cent) is already available as opening stock, significantly higher than the usual pre-season level of about 33 per cent.

This reflects improved planning, advanced stocking, and efficient logistics management by the government.

On imports, the government said it has taken proactive steps to ensure supplies. Indian Missions abroad are actively engaged in facilitating alternate sources of supply.

"In addition, approximately 25 lakh tonne of urea has been secured through global tendering, strengthening supply for upcoming seasons despite international uncertainties," it added.

Issues related to natural gas availability for domestic urea production have also been addressed, with a steady supply being maintained to fertiliser plants and additional LNG/RLNG being arranged as required.

Despite a sharp rise in global fertiliser prices -- where international prices of urea have exceeded Rs 4,000 per bag -- the government continues to supply urea to farmers at a highly subsidised rate of Rs 266.5 per 45 kg bag to shield farmers from global price volatility.

"The Department of Fertilizers reiterates that India’s fertiliser ecosystem remains resilient, adequately stocked, and efficiently managed, and the government will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted availability of fertilisers to farmers across the country," the statement added.

States have been advised to take strict action against diversion, hoarding, black marketing, and panic mongering, ensuring that fertilisers reach farmers in a timely and equitable manner.