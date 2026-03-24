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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 24 March 2026

Sanya Malhotra begins shooting for ‘Sundar Poonam’, shares photos from puja ceremony

Directed by ‘Bhakshak’ helmer Pulkit, the film is produced by Kumar Taurani and Vikram Malhotra under the banners of Tips Films and Abundantia Entertainment

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.03.26, 12:16 PM
Sanya Malhotra with 'Sundar Poonam' team

Sanya Malhotra with 'Sundar Poonam' team Instagram

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra on Tuesday began shooting for her upcoming film Sundar Poonam, she announced on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old actress shared a set of pictures from the puja ceremony and wrote, “#SundarPoonam It begins.”

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Directed by Bhakshak helmer Pulkit, the film is produced by Kumar Taurani and Vikram Malhotra under the banners of Tips Films and Abundantia Entertainment.

Also featuring Aditya Rawal, Sundar Poonam is inspired by real-life crime events. Last week, Prime Video shared the first look of the film, which featured the actress dressed as a bride in heavy lehenga and jewellery.

Sanya was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which released in 2025. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, it also starred Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Rohit Saraf in key roles.

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