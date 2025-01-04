EE BAFTA 2025: Santosh, All We Imagine As Light longlisted

The longlists for all the main categories of EE BAFTA 2025 were announced on Friday, with Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light receiving three nods. Sandhya Suri’s Santosh, which is the UK’s entry for best international feature at the Oscars 2025, made it to the longlist for best debut by a British writer/director/producer.
Payal Kapadia’s debut feature film — which premiered at the Cannes International Film Festival 2024 and won the Grand Prix award — is longlisted in best director, best original screenplay and best film not in English language categories.
The next stage of voting to decide the nominations began on Friday and will continue till January 10. The nominees for the EE Rising Star Award will be announced on January 7 and the nominations for the main categories will be out on January 15. The final voting round to determine the winners will run from January 22 to February 11. The EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony will be held on February 16.
“Huge congratulations to the 80 feature films that have been longlisted today. It’s been an exceptional year for filmmaking featuring bold creative voices and inspiring stories from independent films to global blockbusters, highlighting the incredible breadth of talent working in our industry today,” said BAFTA Film Committee Chair, Anna Higgs, in a statement.
Here are the nominees in the EE BAFTA 2025 longlists:
BEST FILM
- Anora
- The Apprentice
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Kneecap
- The Substance
- Wicked
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
- Back to Black
- Bird
- Blitz
- Civil War
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Hard Truths
- Kneecap
- Lee
- Love Lies Bleeding
- The Outrun
- Paddington in Peru
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- We Live in Time
- Wicked Little Letters
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
- Bring Them Down
- Grand Theft Hamlet
- Hoard
- Kneecap
- Monkey Man
- On Falling
- Santosh
- Sister Midnight
- The Taste of Mango
- The Teacher
CHILDREN’S & FAMILY FILM
- Flow
- Kensuke’s Kingdom
- Piece By Piece
- Spellbound
- That Christmas
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
- Young Woman and the Sea
FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE
- All We Imagine as Light
- Black Dog (Gou zhen)
- The Count of Monte Cristo
- Emilia Pérez
- Flow
- The Girl with the Needle
- I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)
- Kneecap
- La Chimera
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
DOCUMENTARY
- The Bibi Files
- Black Box Diaries
- Daughters
- Elton John: Never Too Late
- I Am: Celine Dion
- Made In England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger
- No Other Land
- The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
- Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
- Will & Harper
ANIMATED FILM
- Despicable Me 4
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Moana 2
- That Christmas
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
DIRECTOR
- All We Imagine as Light, Payal Kapadia
- Anora, Sean Baker
- The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
- Conclave, Edward Berger
- Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve
- Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
- La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher
- Lee, Ellen Kuras
- The Outrun, Nora Fingscheidt
- The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- All We Imagine as Light
- Anora
- The Apprentice
- The Brutalist
- Challengers
- Civil War
- Heretic
- Kneecap
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Lee
- Nickel Boys
- Nightbitch
- The Outrun
- Sing Sing
- Wicked
LEADING ACTRESS
- Amy Adams, Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Kate Winslet, Lee
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
- Marisa Abela, Back To Black
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
- Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
LEADING ACTOR
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Dev Patel, Monkey Man
- Hugh Grant, Heretic
- Jude Law, Firebrand
- Kingsley Ben Adir, Bob Marley: One Love
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Adriana Paz, Emilia Pérez
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Emily Watson, Small Things Like These
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
- Margaret Qualley, The Substance
- Michele Austin, Hard Truths
- Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
- Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Harris Dickinson, Babygirl
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Mark Eydelshteyn, Anora
- Stanley Tucci, Conclave
- Yura Borisov, Anora
CASTING
- Anora
- The Apprentice
- Back To Black
- Blitz
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Kneecap
- Wicked
CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Civil War
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
COSTUME DESIGN
- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
- Blitz
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
EDITING
- Anora
- Challengers
- Civil War
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Gladiator II
- Kneecap
- The Substance
MAKE UP & HAIR
- The Apprentice
- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
- Blitz
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Joker: Folie À Deux
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
ORIGINAL SCORE
- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
- Blitz
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- The Outrun
- The Substance
- The Wild Robot
PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
- Blitz
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
- Better Man
- Civil War
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- Gladiator II
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
SOUND
- Blitz
- The Brutalist
- Civil War
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Gladiator II
- The Substance
- Wicked
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
- Adiós
- Mee and Burd
- Mog’s Christmas
- Plunge
- Three Hares
- Wander to Wonder
BRITISH SHORT FILM
- The Ban
- Clodagh
- The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
- Homework
- Marion
- Milk
- Rock, Paper, Scissors
- Sister Wives
- Stomach Bug
- Woodlice