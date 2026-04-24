Sanjay Mishra’s Bengali debut film ‘Phera’ to hit theatres in May

Ritwick Chakraborty and Sanjay Mishra’s upcoming film Phera is set to hit theatres on May 29, production house Nandy Movies announced on Thursday.

“Amidst the leaving, a comeback story,” the makers wrote alongside a poster on Instagram.

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Produced by Nandy Movies, Phera marks Mishra’s Bengali film debut.

The upcoming film, directed by Pritha Chakraborty, also features Sohini Sarkar, Priyanka Sarkar and Subrat Dutta.

“Two men share a house and a past that no longer fits them. As city life pulls Priyam forward and age holds his father Pannalal in place, an unexpected return forces them to confront their differences and the quiet truths they have avoided,” the official synopsis of the film reads.

The music for the film has been composed by Anindya Chattopadhyay.

Mishra was last seen in the 2025 thriller Vadh 2, where he reprised his role alongside Neena Gupta. In 2025, he also starred in the film Badass Ravi Kumar.

Ritwick’s latest roles include the 2024 film Shontaan and his continued role in the 2023–2026 TV series Abar Proloy as Shombhu Baba.