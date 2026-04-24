Salman Khan, Nayanthara’s new film, tentatively titled ‘SVC63’, to release on Eid 2027

Salman Khan and Nayanthara’s upcoming film, tentatively titled SVC63, is set to hit theatres on Eid 2027, the actor announced on social media on Friday.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram featuring co-star Nayanthara from the inaugural ceremony of the film, Salman wrote, “Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That’s why announced Eid….. Don’t worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right……Patience, thoda sa sabar……Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega, Baherhaal jo apka haal hai wo hi mera bhi haal hai…. Haha.”

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While further details about the rest of the cast are yet to be announced, reports suggest that fans can witness both Salman and Nayanthara in strong, performance-driven roles.

Backed by Dil Raju, SVC63 is set to be directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The filmmaker is known for his renowned projects including Yevadu, Oopiri, Maharshi and Varisu.

Dil Raju is also backing the Hindi remake of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead. The remake is being directed by Anees Bazmee, known for films such as Welcome and No Entry.

On the work front, Salman is gearing up for the release of Maatrubhumi (previously titled Battle of Galwan), which is scheduled to hit theatres on August 15.

Nayanathara will be next seen in K.G.F star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, scheduled to release in theatres on June 4. The movie marks Yash’s first project since the release of KGF: Chapter 2, a hit film from Prashanth Neel, which hit theatres in 2022.