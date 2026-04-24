Bengal Assembly polls: EC orders suspension of Hingalganj OC over bias allegations ahead of Phase 2 voting

The Election Commission has ordered the suspension of the officer-in-charge (OC) of Hingalganj police station in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district after allegations that he was acting in a partisan manner ahead of the Assembly elections.

In a communication to West Bengal Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala, the EC said it had examined a report submitted by state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal on April 21 regarding complaints of bias and an alleged nexus between the OC and "local elements".

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"After considering the facts and circumstances of the matter, the Commission directs that Sandip Sarkar, Officer-in-Charge, Hingalganj Police Station, be suspended and disciplinary proceedings be initiated against him immediately," said the order dated April 23.

The EC said the directive must be implemented "with immediate effect".

It also sought a proposal from the state government to fill the vacant post of Hingalganj OC at the earliest.

Hingalganj, located near the India-Bangladesh border, will vote in the second phase of the Assembly polls on April 29. The BJP has fielded Rekha Patra, the face of the Sandeshkhali agitation, against TMC candidate Ananda Sarkar.