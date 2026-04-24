EC issues fresh post-poll norms for Bengal Assembly elections, tightens camera and video data handling

The Election Commission has issued a fresh set of post-poll guidelines for the West Bengal Assembly elections, introducing stricter protocols for handling surveillance cameras and preserving video footage after polling ends. The move comes amid the ongoing multi-phase election process in the state.

According to a senior official, under the new guidelines issued on Thursday, SD cards installed in polling booth cameras cannot be removed immediately after voting concludes. Officials will only be allowed to dismount the cameras, which must remain under the supervision of the sector officer until they reach the designated collection point.

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“The SD cards can be removed only at the designated data collection and receiving centre in the presence of the Assistant Returning Officer,” he said.

The official added that all video footage captured during polling must be securely and systematically preserved.

“No member of the polling party or Booth Level Officer (BLO) can leave the polling station until the camera equipment has been fully dismounted,” he said.

Meanwhile, preparations for the next round of voting are underway, with a trial run of webcasting for the second phase of polling scheduled to begin at 10 am on Friday.

"The exercise will be conducted in three shifts," he said.

The first phase of polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly was held on Thursday, while the second phase is scheduled for April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 4.