We are not Indian version of Ku Klux Klan, RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale says at Washington event

The RSS is not an Indian version of the Ku Klux Klan, the American white supremacist group, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said here, highlighting the organisation's work across different spheres of society.

Speaking at an interactive session at the New India Conference organised by the Hudson Institute, Hosabale said there are misconceptions about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) similar to misunderstandings about India in the US.

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"The narrative that has been built for decades, knowingly or unknowingly as part of an agenda or otherwise, is that RSS is a Hindu supremacist organisation or that it is anti-Christian, anti-minority, anti-development and anti-modernisation," he said during a discussion with author Walter Russell Mead on Thursday.

"So what is pro is not highlighted; instead, the anti has always been propagated... some Indian version of the Ku Klux Klan, which we are not," Hosabale said.

He said Hindu philosophy and culture view the whole world as one family and do not endorse supremacy.

"We see oneness in everything, living and non-living. When that is the basic philosophy of Hindus, the question of a supremacist nature does not arise. Also, in history, Hindus have never invaded any country," the RSS chief said.

Hosabale described RSS as a volunteer-driven movement rooted in India’s cultural and civilisational ethos.

"RSS is a people's voluntary movement inspired by cultural ethos and civilisation values of the ancient society of India, which is generally known as Hindu culture.

"To create volunteers with character, self-confidence, a sense of service to the community and for organising the society, the RSS organises daily assemblies and weekly assemblies for one hour. Through these one-hour gatherings, called shakhas, we inculcate values of life," he said.

Hosabale said that the RSS views Hindu identity as a civilisational, not religious, identity.

"Tensions with minority groups and neighbouring countries stem from political interests and wrong interpretations of history," he said, adding that ongoing dialogue with minority communities was key to resolving misunderstandings.

Hosabale said tensions between neighbouring countries were because of various factors, including the political leadership there.

"The problem is only with one neighbouring country, which was born out of the Indian womb. It has become a neighbouring country, but many people are behind that country to create problems," he said.

The Indian American diaspora also held a public reception in honour of Hosabale on Thursday evening in a Virginia suburb, which saw a good turnout from people in the greater Washington region.

Hosabale said the RSS holds about 83,000 shakhas (daily meetings) to instil a sense of service and inculcate life values aimed at promoting social harmony.

"People from every walk of life and all age groups have become volunteers of our organisation. RSS undertakes relief work during natural calamities and is also active in areas such as education, health, self-defence, rural development and environmental issues," he said.

The RSS leader said cultural values and modernisation are not necessarily contradictory and can coexist, though some tensions may arise.

"Both modernisation and cultural values require adaptation according to the times. While modernisation brings industrialisation, technology and individualistic trends, it can function alongside culture and cultural values," Hosabale said.

He added that the coexistence of culture and modernity has been visible in several societies in recent decades.

"Whether it is Hindu society, Indian society, Japan or China, all have modernised while keeping their cultural and civilisational values intact and drawing inspiration from them. That is why I don't think cultural values and modernisation pull in opposite directions," Hosabale said.

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