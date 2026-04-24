PM Modi takes boat ride on Hooghly river in Kolkata, says committed to prosperity of Bengalis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning took a boat ride on the Hooghly river here and said its divine waters carry the timeless spirit of an entire civilisation.

Modi also asserted that he was committed towards the development of West Bengal and the prosperity of the "great Bengali people".

1 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries his hand in photography at the banks of Hooghly river ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. PTI picture

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The PM posted a few photographs of his river trip on social media, in which he is seen seated on a wooden boat with a camera in hand, and the iconic Howrah Bridge and the Vidyasagar Setu are visible in the background.

"Tried my hand at photographing this great river. Also caught a close glimpse of the Vidyasagar Setu and Howrah Bridge," the Prime Minister said on X.

2 6 Picture: X/@narendramodi

For every Bengali, the Ganga occupies a very special place, he said.

"One can say that the Ganga flows through the soul of Bengal. Her divine waters carry the timeless spirit of an entire civilisation. This morning in Kolkata, I spent some time on the banks of the Hooghly river, an opportunity to express gratitude to Maa Ganga," Modi said on social media.

3 6 Picture: X/@narendramodi

The Hooghly is the distributary of the Ganga river.

The Prime Minister said he had the opportunity to "meet boatmen, whose hardworking nature is admirable, and morning walkers" during the trip.

4 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by a supporter at the banks of Hooghly river ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. PTI picture

State BJP sources said Modi spent the night at Lok Bhavan here after he had led a roadshow from Howrah to Kolkata on Thursday evening.

He headed straight to the Princep Ghat this morning to have a boat ride, they said.

"Yesterday evening, during the long roadshow from Howrah to Kolkata, I was on Howrah Bridge. And this morning, I saw this bridge from the Hooghly River!", he said.

5 6 Modi being received by supporters at the banks of Hooghly river ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. PTI picture

Modi also said, "On the Hooghly, reiterated our commitment to work towards the development of West Bengal and the prosperity of the great Bengali people." The Prime Minister is actively campaigning for the BJP in the West Bengal assembly elections, the first phase of which was held on Thursday.

The second round of the elections will be held on April 29, and the counting of votes will be on May 4.

6 6 Modi waves to the gathering during a boat ride on the Hooghly river ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. PTI picture