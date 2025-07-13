‘Birangana’ teaser: Sandipta Sen plays cop for the first time in Nirjhar Mitra’s thriller

Sandipta Sen’s Inspector Chitra Basu is on the hunt for a serial killer murdering newly-married women in the teaser of Birangana, a new Hoichoi original series directed by Nirjhar Mitra. The show marks the acting debut for popular Bengali content creator Niranjan Mondal, popularly known as Laughtersane.

The one-minute-41-second-long teaser, released by the streamer recently, begins with SI Chitra Basu entering an event venue where a woman has been murdered days after her wedding. Billed as both a howdunit and whydunit, Birangana stars Niranjan as florist Chirayu Talukdar whose quiet demeanour hides dark secrets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nirjhar Mitra made his directorial debut with the ZEE5 thriller Shikarpur in 2023. He directed the Mimi Chakraborty-starrer Dainee for Hoichoi earlier this year. He is also set to direct a feature film titled Chor Police Dakat Babu under Hoichoi Studios banner.

Expressing gratitude to Nirjhar, Niranjan said in a statement, “Hoichoi gave me a space to not just perform, but evolve, and Nirjhar da trusted me with a role that’s intense, emotional, and far from what people know me for... I’m grateful to be here, learning and growing. I hope it’s just the beginning.”

Sandipta also reflected on her role. “Playing Chitra Basu in Birangana has been a truly transformative experience. It’s my first time portraying a cop — complete with action scenes, a no-makeup look, and the weight of the uniform,” she said

Birangana is set to premiere on Hoichoi on July 25.