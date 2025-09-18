‘No filter’: Samay Raina wears ‘Say No to Cruise’ T-shirt at Aryan Khan’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ premiere

Comedian Samay Raina attended the premiere of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood in a ‘Say No to Cruise’ T-shirt Wednesday, seemingly taking a dig at Aryan’s arrest in connection with a drug case in 2021.

Photos of Samay in the black tee have since gone viral on social media.

“Peak Samay Raina humour,” wrote an X user, sharing the comedian’s photo from the event.

“Samay Raina has no filter,” wrote another.

According to media reports, Aryan was arrested on October 3, 2021, along with six others by the Narcotics Control Bureau during a raid on a cruise ship. He was detained as part of an investigation into an alleged international drugs racket. After being denied bail four times, he was cleared of all charges in May 2022.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood hit Netflix on September 18. Besides directing it, Aryan has developed the screenplay for the series, which stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in key roles. Bobby Deol, Manav Chauhan, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal and Anyaa Singh round off the cast of the series, produced by Bonnie Jain and Gauri Khan under Shah Rukh’s home banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere was attended by numerous industry stars, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor on Wednesday in Mumbai. Aryan’s family members — father Shah Rukh Khan, mother Gauri Khan, sister Suhana Khan and younger brother AbRam Khan — were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, Samay is currently on his nationwide tour titled Samay Raina Is Alive And Unfiltered.

Samay had come under scrutiny earlier this year when his YouTube comedy show, India’s Got Latent, faced flak for obscene content and sexually explicit jokes. The controversy reached a boiling point when a joke by Ranveer Allahbadia on the show was deemed insensitive by many viewers. The clip quickly went viral, sparking widespread backlash and intense criticism on social media.

FIRs were lodged against Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and Ranveer Allahbadia, among others. Samay, 27, deleted all episodes of the show from his YouTube channel.