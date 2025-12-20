Passenger posts video of ‘assault’ by Air India Express pilot; Delhi police say no complaint filed

A passenger who was allegedly assaulted by an off-duty Air India Express pilot at a security gate inside Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 shared a video on Saturday as evidence of his claim.

In his post on platform X, Ankit Dewan wrote, “Here is a short video of [name withheld] looking at me lying on the floor, covered in blood, and probably realising the gravity of the situation for the first time.”

Alleging delay in medical response, Dewan claimed that an attendant came after waiting for 15 minutes since his wife had requested for help. The attendant, he claimed, came without any first-aid box.

Dewan said he was directed to the airside medical centre, but security personnel would not allow him to cross. About 45 minutes later, first aid was administered after a case with medicines was brought in.

Dewan also claimed that the pilot initially identified himself as an Alliance Air employee, “probably wanting to escape without involving his employer.”

He alleged that while he was in the queue to be frisked at the security checkpoint, the pilot told a CISF personnel, “main issko maar ke aata hu” (I’ll come back after hitting him), a remark Dewan claimed his wife had heard clearly.

SpiceJet staff later assisted Dewan in reaching his flight.

Describing the ordeal’s effect on his wife, Dewan said she could not record more visuals as their phones were in the X-ray tray while she managed calls holding their infant.

He demanded that “Delhi Airport must release the CCTV footage to the public domain” and urged authorities that “DGCA and Air India go beyond just suspension of the pilot.”

Delhi police said they have not received any formal complaint. “No such matter has been reported to the police station either by the complainant or by the airline,” a statement read.

Police added that legal action would be taken once a written complaint is submitted and the matter will be examined after a written representation is received from the alleged victim.

Air India Express said it was aware of the incident. The pilot, travelling as a passenger on another airline, has been removed from official duties pending an internal investigation. Sources said he later boarded an IndiGo flight to Bengaluru.