'Silent victims': Supreme Court backs elephants over resorts in Nilgiris, hearing deferred to January

The Supreme Court has made it clear that when it comes to the rights of animals, courts will always lean in their favour.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, noted that animals suffer silently when their migration paths are blocked by humans and commercial ventures.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hearing on a batch of petitions filed by owners of hotels and resorts in the Nilgiris was deferred to January.

The bench said, "All of you are there for commercial purposes and in the elephant corridor. These constructions interfere with elephant movement… The benefit must go to these animals who are silent victims of these commercial developments."

The hotels and resorts in the wildlife areas have been asked to vacate the forest land after the Tamil Nadu government notified elephant corridors in the Sigur Plateau in the Nilgiris.

The Madras High Court, on September 12, had approved the recommendation of a Supreme Court-appointed panel, which declared that the land purchased by private parties on the elephant corridors was illegal and that these constructions needed to be dismantled.

Earlier, the top court was informed that there were over 800 constructions, including 39 resorts and 390 houses, inside the Sigur elephant corridor.

Senior advocates Salman Khurshid and Shoeb Alam, representing different parties, argued that the owners had purchased these properties long before the elephant corridors were notified.

They suggested that the businesses could continue as "eco-friendly" ventures, provided they did not expand.

Alam also pointed out that some of the matters are scheduled for hearing in January, and it would be appropriate for the court to hear all of them together. The Supreme Court adjourned the matter for further hearing in the first week of January.