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regular-article-logo Friday, 01 May 2026

Salman Khan’s cameo in ‘Raja Shivaji’ wins hearts, fans say it’s ‘unmatchable’

The 60-year-old actor makes a surprise appearance as Jeeva Mahala, one of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s most trusted warriors

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.05.26, 03:12 PM
Salman Khan in \\\'Raja Shivaji\\\'

Salman Khan in 'Raja Shivaji' X/@cbhushanamazon

Bollywood star Salman Khan’s cameo appearance in Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji’s has caught fans offguard, with many calling it one of the movie’s main highlights.

The 60-year-old actor makes a surprise appearance as Jeeva Mahala, one of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s most trusted warriors.

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Salman features in an orange turban, kurta and a Maratha sword in the film, directed by Riteish. Clips showing the actor making a dramatic entry as Jeeva, carrying a sword in hand and standing beside Shivaji, played by Riteish, are doing the rounds on social media.

The internet cannot stop gushing over the actor’s cameo in the film. “Bro is unmatchable in giving the most shouted cameos in theater,” wrote a fan on X.

The cameo instantly made cinema-goers erupt in cheers and applause in the theatres. “This look of Megastar #SalmanKhan is reminds me of VEER + SULTAN combo,” another fan wrote on X.

“Man, just saw the cameo… what a powerful visual! What a look pure iconic stuff by Salman Khan. As Jiva Mahala in #RajaShivaji… absolutely loved it,” wrote another X user.

However, some netizens pointed out that Salman’s cameo was unnecessary. “Honestly, it’s getting hard to understand why Salman Khan is doing a cameo in almost every film now. In a film like Raja Shivaji, which already has a serious and historical tone, his cameo feels a bit out of place,” a viewer tweeted.

Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, the film chronicles the life and legacy of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The actor also stars in the title role, while his son plays a younger version of the warrior king.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under Mumbai Film Company and presented by Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji hit theatres in Marathi and Hindi worldwide on May 1.

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Salman Khan Raja Shivaji Riteish Deshmukh
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