Waterlogging in several pockets as rain lashes Kolkata; more thunderstorms likely

Kolkata woke up to a rain-soaked Friday after almost a night-long shower. Waterlogging was reported in several areas. With more showers and thunderstorms on the cards through the day, temperatures will be below normal, says the weather office.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh, along with a trough stretching from southeast Uttar Pradesh to north interior Odisha, is fuelling enhanced thunderstorm activity across the state. Strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal is sustaining the spell.

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The city recorded 31.8mm rainfall in the 24 hours till Friday morning. Alipore logged a maximum of 28.2˚C, about seven degrees below normal, and a minimum of 19.8˚C. Relative humidity remained high, touching 100 per cent.

Persistent rain led to waterlogging in parts of Behala, Amherst Street, Lake Market and Watgunj, slowing traffic and causing inconvenience to commuters. Similar conditions may recur if intense spells continue through the day.

Persistent rain led to waterlogging in parts of Behala, Amherst Street, Lake Market and Watgunj, slowing traffic and causing inconvenience to commuters. Similar conditions may recur if intense spells continue through the day.

The broader outlook for south Bengal suggests widespread light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next few days till May 7, with wind speeds reaching up to 40 to 50 kmph in some areas.