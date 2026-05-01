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photo-article-logo Friday, 01 May 2026

In pictures: May Day celebrations worldwide, from clashes, protests to colourful rallies

From clashes with police in Istanbul to marches in Malaysia and union-led rallies in Paris and Vienna, workers marked Labour Day across cities including Jakarta, Berlin and Moscow, with scenes ranging from tense stand-offs to colourful processions.

Our Web Desk, Reuters Published 01.05.26, 07:31 PM
May day in Istanbul
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People march to celebrate May Day in Istanbul’s Kadikoy district, Turkey, May 1, 2026.

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May day in Istanbul
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People hold a banner as they march to celebrate May Day, in Istanbul’s Kadikoy district, Turkey, May 1, 2026.

Reuters
May day in Istanbul
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Police use pepper spray to disperse demonstrators, as people attempt to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2026.

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May day in Istanbul
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People take part in a march to celebrate May Day in Istanbul’s Kadikoy district, Turkey, May 1, 2026.

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May day in Istanbul
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A man gestures as people take part in a march to celebrate May Day in Istanbul’s Kadikoy district, Turkey, May 1, 2026.

Reuters
May day in Malaysia
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A large effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump is carried by protesters during a May Day rally highlighting political and economic grievances in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 1, 2026.

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May day in Malaysia
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Protesters hold "Time to Resist" placards during a May Day rally addressing political and environmental concerns in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 1, 2026.

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May day in Malaysia
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A close-up shows a protester wearing a headband reading "Bangkit" (Rise), during a May Day rally celebrating workers’ rights and labor solidarity, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 1, 2026.

Reuters
May day in Vienna
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People attend the traditional May Day celebrations in Vienna, Austria, May 1, 2026.

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May day in Vienna
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People attend the traditional May Day celebrations in Vienna, Austria, May 1, 2026.

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May day in Vienna
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People attend the traditional May Day celebrations in Vienna, Austria, May 1, 2026.

Reuters
May day in Vienna
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People attend the traditional May Day celebrations in Vienna, Austria, May 1, 2026.

Reuters
May day in Essen
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A demonstrator holds a placard reading: "Whether East or West, down with the Nazi plague", as members of the coalitions "Essen stellt sich quer" (ESSQ - "Essen stands up to it") and "Omas gegen Rechts" (Grannies Against the Right) protest against a march by far-right party Die Heimat during May Day in Essen, Germany, May 1, 2026.

Reuters
May day in Essen
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Demonstrators hold a banner as members of the coalitions "Essen stellt sich quer" (ESSQ - "Essen stands up to it") and "Omas gegen Rechts" (Grannies Against the Right) protest against a march by far-right party Die Heimat during May Day in Essen, Germany, May 1, 2026.

Reuters
May day in Berlin
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People wear Power Rangers costumes as they take part in a "Free Goerli - Rave against the Zaun" demonstration on May Day at Goerlitzer Park in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2026.

Reuters
May day in Berlin
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A person waves an Antifa flag as people take part in a "Free Goerli - Rave against the Zaun" demonstration on May Day at Goerlitzer Park in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2026.

Reuters
May day in Paris
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People attend the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2026.

Reuters
May day in Paris
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People gather for the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2026.

Reuters
May day in Jakarta
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Labourers protest outside the Indonesian Parliament during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 1, 2026.

Reuters
May day in Jakarta
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Labourers carry placards as they protest outside the Indonesian Parliament during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 1, 2026.

Reuters
May day in Moscow
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Supporters of the Russian Communist Party attend a May Day rally in Moscow, Russia May 1, 2026. The banner reads: "Moscow Region".

Reuters

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