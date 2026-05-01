In pictures: May Day celebrations worldwide, from clashes, protests to colourful rallies

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A demonstrator holds a placard reading: "Whether East or West, down with the Nazi plague", as members of the coalitions "Essen stellt sich quer" (ESSQ - "Essen stands up to it") and "Omas gegen Rechts" (Grannies Against the Right) protest against a march by far-right party Die Heimat during May Day in Essen, Germany, May 1, 2026.