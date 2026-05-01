In pictures: May Day celebrations worldwide, from clashes, protests to colourful rallies

People march to celebrate May Day in Istanbul’s Kadikoy district, Turkey, May 1, 2026.Reuters
People hold a banner as they march to celebrate May Day, in Istanbul’s Kadikoy district, Turkey, May 1, 2026.Reuters
Police use pepper spray to disperse demonstrators, as people attempt to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2026.Reuters
People take part in a march to celebrate May Day in Istanbul’s Kadikoy district, Turkey, May 1, 2026.Reuters
A man gestures as people take part in a march to celebrate May Day in Istanbul’s Kadikoy district, Turkey, May 1, 2026.Reuters
A large effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump is carried by protesters during a May Day rally highlighting political and economic grievances in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 1, 2026.Reuters
Protesters hold "Time to Resist" placards during a May Day rally addressing political and environmental concerns in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 1, 2026.Reuters
A close-up shows a protester wearing a headband reading "Bangkit" (Rise), during a May Day rally celebrating workers’ rights and labor solidarity, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 1, 2026.Reuters
People attend the traditional May Day celebrations in Vienna, Austria, May 1, 2026.Reuters
People attend the traditional May Day celebrations in Vienna, Austria, May 1, 2026.Reuters
People attend the traditional May Day celebrations in Vienna, Austria, May 1, 2026.Reuters
People attend the traditional May Day celebrations in Vienna, Austria, May 1, 2026.Reuters
A demonstrator holds a placard reading: "Whether East or West, down with the Nazi plague", as members of the coalitions "Essen stellt sich quer" (ESSQ - "Essen stands up to it") and "Omas gegen Rechts" (Grannies Against the Right) protest against a march by far-right party Die Heimat during May Day in Essen, Germany, May 1, 2026.Reuters
Demonstrators hold a banner as members of the coalitions "Essen stellt sich quer" (ESSQ - "Essen stands up to it") and "Omas gegen Rechts" (Grannies Against the Right) protest against a march by far-right party Die Heimat during May Day in Essen, Germany, May 1, 2026.Reuters
People wear Power Rangers costumes as they take part in a "Free Goerli - Rave against the Zaun" demonstration on May Day at Goerlitzer Park in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2026.Reuters
A person waves an Antifa flag as people take part in a "Free Goerli - Rave against the Zaun" demonstration on May Day at Goerlitzer Park in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2026.Reuters
People attend the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2026.Reuters
People gather for the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2026.Reuters
Labourers protest outside the Indonesian Parliament during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 1, 2026.Reuters
Labourers carry placards as they protest outside the Indonesian Parliament during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 1, 2026.Reuters
Supporters of the Russian Communist Party attend a May Day rally in Moscow, Russia May 1, 2026. The banner reads: "Moscow Region".Reuters