‘Even Maa Durga cannot predict Bengal election results’: Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has said “Mamata didi”, “Modiji” and even Bengal’s presiding deity Maa Durga cannot predict the result of the 2026 Bengal Assembly elections during an interaction with local reporters.

“How can I answer such a question?” Sourav said on Friday when reporters asked him about the possible result of this election. “Only on Monday, when the ballot box opens, will we all know the answer.”

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The highly polarised election, along with the controversy over exit polls, which mostly projected a BJP victory over the ruling Trinamool Congress, has left everyone confused and concerned over Bengal’s most closely fought election till now.

Mamata Banerjee’s rejection of the exit polls as a collective attempt by the BJP and “Godi” media to stop a stock market “landslide”, along with the prediction of a BJP win by the Phalodi Satta Bazar — an informal but closely watched betting market — has left the state in a curiousity vacuum over who has a better chance at winning this election.

Thus, not just poll masters and political pundits, even cricketers or rather former cricketers, are also getting roped in to speculate over the most likely winner in this election.