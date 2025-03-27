Salman Khan says heightened security due to threats has restricted his movement

Heightened security in the wake of threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has restricted Bollywood star Salman Khan’s movement significantly, with his regular days spent shuttling between work and home, he said on Wednesday.

“I cannot do anything about it (security). So I go from Galaxy (home) to shoot to Galaxy, no detours,” Salman told reporters in Mumbai.

Before the threats, the 59-year-old actor could often be seen freely cycling around the city.

Salman’s security was beefed up after two men belonging to the Bishnoi gang had opened fire outside his Mumbai residence in April last year. Two months later, Mumbai Police claimed to have discovered a plot to kill the actor when he travelled to his farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai.

Now, a bulletproof glass protects his balcony and CCTV cameras keep watch on the road outside.

“It’s not when I’m with the press, but when I’m without the press. This (security) cramps my style,” Salman said during an interaction ahead of Sikandar release.

Directed by A. R Murugadoss and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan and Sharman Joshi.

Advance booking for Sikandar opened on March 25. The film is set for a March 30 release.