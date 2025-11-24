‘Aapke bina season adhura hota’: Salman praises Kunickaa after eviction from ‘Bigg Boss 19’

With two weeks to go for the grand finale of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 19, veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand was eliminated on Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Kunickaa was among the bottom four contestants, alongside Amaal Maalik, Malti Chahar and Tanya Mittal. Salman decided to announce the name of the eliminated contestant through a game-based format.

Each time a name was called, the housemate had to step forward, and the first to cross the finish line would be eliminated. It was Kunickaa who reached the line first, ending her run on the show.

Before she walked out, Salman offered a warm farewell, saying, “Kunickaa, too good yaar, well played, well done. Aapke bina yeh season adhura hota”.

Inside the house, Farrhana and Tanya Mittal grew emotional during the eviction. Reactions outside were divided. While some X users were happy with the outcome, many argued that Kunickaa deserved to be in the finale. “She was better than Ashnoor and Malti,” one X user commented. “She deserved Top 5,” wrote another.

From Day 1 itself Kunickaa made her presence felt inside the Bigg Boss house. She briefly became the house captain in the initial days but stepped down within three days. Throughout the season, Salman praised her for taking measured stands during conflicts.

Her friendship with Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri, and her clashes with Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt, were highlights of her stay inside the Bigg Boss house.