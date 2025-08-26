Saiyami Kher joins Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in 'Haiwaan'

Bollywood actor Saiyami Kher has joined stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan for the upcoming film "Haiwaan".

Directed by Priyadarshan, known for hit comedies such as "Hera Pheri", "Hulchul", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" and "Hungama", the shooting of the film commenced on August 23.

It also reunites Kumar and Khan after 17 years, following their last movie "Tashan", which released in 2008.

Kher, whose credits include projects such as "Mirzya", "Choked" and "Sharmajee Ki Beti", said she never imagined getting an opportunity to work with Kumar and Khan.

"Walking onto the set of Haiwaan has been overwhelming in the most beautiful way. I still remember being that little girl who sat wide-eyed in a theatre, watching Akshay sir redefine action as the or laughing endlessly at Saif sir’s effortless comic timing in films that became part of our growing-up years. Back then, I never imagined that one day I would actually be on a set with the very people whose films shaped my love for cinema," she said in a statement.

The "Ghoomer" actor added, "There are moments now, when I look around and have to remind myself this is real. These are the same faces I once watched from the audience, and today I’m sharing the frame with them. And then there is Priyan sir. For me, he’s not just a director, he’s a storyteller who has given us some of the most iconic films. To be guided by his vision, is something I will always carry with me. His films were a big part of why I fell in love with movies, and now, to be on his set, is like life coming full circle.

"We’ve only just begun shooting, but I’m just soaking it all in, excitement, the nerves, the gratitude. My heart is full, and I feel incredibly blessed to be a small part of a film that already feels so special." The details of the film's plot have been kept under wraps. The filming is currently taking place in Kochi.

