Kunal Kamra takes a dig at Pranit More after Rs 370 biryani apology: ‘Things comedians should not hide behind’

Comedian Kunal Kamra has taken a dig at Pranit More as the controversy over the now-viral “Rs 370 biryani” remark made by audience member Himanshu Jangra during More’s stand-up show continues to intensify.

The backlash began after a clip from More’s show went viral in which 23-year-old audience member Himanshu Jangra claimed that because he had spent rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani during a date, he deserved a “return” on his investment. More laughed along and allowed him to continue, prompting widespread criticism online for giving a platform to allegedly misogynistic remarks.

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In his latest apology video, More admitted that he should have stopped the audience member instead of encouraging the interaction.

“I feel I deserve the hate I’m getting,” he said, explaining that he could have intervened when the man made derogatory comments but instead gave him a platform, allowing the situation to escalate. More apologised to everyone who was hurt by the incident, said he was cooperating with authorities in any legal proceedings against him and appealed for “one more chance” to prove that he could become a better person.

Reacting to More’s apology, Kamra posted on X: “Things comedians should stop hiding behind… 1. Storytelling. 2. Crowd Work. 3. Hard Work. 4. Bank Balance. 5. Parents.”

In a post shared Thursday, Kamra quipped, “Pranit More makes Harsh Gujral look like Barack Obama.”

The controversy has also had consequences for Jangra. He was employed at Starvik Design, whose founder Vivek Vishwakarma announced on Instagram that the company had terminated his employment following the viral row.

Another clip from the same show featured Dr Sejal Pawar, an MBBS undergraduate student. She made obscene and derogatory jokes concerning deceased male bodies and medical cadavers used for educational purposes.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell registered an FIR against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar and others for publishing and disseminating obscene and objectionable content online.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the video, issues hearing notices, which directed both Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra to appear before the Commission on June 22.