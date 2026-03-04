‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff feature film in development at Warner Bros: Report

A Game of Thrones spinoff feature film is in development at Warner Bros, with screenwriter Beau Willimon already having submitted a draft.

Willimon, best known for creating Netflix's House of Cards and widely praised for Disney+'s Andor, has boarded the project as screenwriter, according to Deadline.

No director has been attached, and no cast members have been announced.

While plot details have not been officially confirmed, the film is reported to revolve around Aegon I, the founder of the Targaryen dynasty and the first Lord of the Seven Kingdoms, and his conquest of Westeros. The film will be set several centuries before the events of the original television series.

The project, which first entered early development in late 2024, is based on author George R R Martin's bestselling fantasy novel series A Song of Ice and Fire.

The Game of Thrones series, created by David Benioff and D B Weiss, ran for eight seasons between 2011 and 2019, becoming a global cultural phenomenon and winning 59 Emmy Awards.

The Targaryen dynasty has already served as the backbone of two successful HBO spinoff series: House of the Dragon, which has been renewed for two additional seasons, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which recently concluded its first season.

However, the film's future remains uncertain. Warner Bros. is currently in the process of being acquired by Paramount Skydance, and new management following the merger could potentially shelve projects in development.

Willimon's other screenwriting credits include Mary Queen of Scots and The Ides of March. He is also an executive producer on Apple TV's critically-acclaimed show Severance.