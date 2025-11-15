S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘Globe Trotter’ starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra now titled ‘Varanasi’

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming action drama starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra is titled Varanasi, the makers announced at an event held at the Ramoji Film City on Saturday.

The film, which was tentatively titled Globe Trotter, also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role.

The event, held on Saturday at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City, saw the attendance of the actors along with the filmmaker.

The film marks S.S. Rajamouli’s first collaboration with Sukumaran and Telugu star Mahesh Babu.

The production for the film began in April, and the filming reportedly took place in Kenya and Andhra Pradesh’s Borra Caves.

Varanasi also marks Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after 2019’s The Sky is Pink, which also starred Farhan Akhtar. This is also the first time that Mahesh Babu is collaborating with Rajamouli.

The upcoming action drama is expected to hit theatres worldwide in March 2027. Earlier, the makers dropped the first-look posters of Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

In the poster, Priyanka’s first look is introduced as Mandakini from the Mahesh Babu-starrer film. The shows her in a fierce action avatar — clad in a yellow sari, leaping through a fiery battlefield with a gun in hand.

Meanwhile, Prithiviraj Sukumaran is set to play Kumbh in the upcoming film.

Mahesh was seen in Trivikram Srinivas’s Guntur Kaaram (2024) alongside Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Prakash Raj. Marking the actor’s 28th film, Guntur Kaaram featured soundtrack by Thaman S and cinematography handled by Manoj Paramahamsa.

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in Prime Video’s newly released action drama Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.