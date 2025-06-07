Ryan Coogler confirms writing part for Denzel Washington in 'Black Panther 3'

Ryan Coogler, known for directing "Black Panther" films, confirmed writing a part for Denzel Washington in the third installment of the franchise.

Calling Washington "greatest living actor", Coogler said he wanted to work with him for a long time.

"Denzel is family at this point…I’ve been trying to work with him since day one. I think he’s the greatest living actor, and in terms of what he means to our culture, forget about it. I’ve been talking to him about this for a long time," the "Black Panther" director said at 7PM in Brooklyn podcast.

Last year, Washington mistakenly shared about "Black Panther 3" in one of the interviews saying that Coogler was writing his role for the film, which surprised the filmmaker. But Coogler admitted what the actor said, was true.

"I was surprised when he mentioned it, but it’s not like it’s not true," he said. The filmmaker has also previously shared his wish to work with the 70-year-old actor.

“Black Panther” movies started with the 2018 first part, which featured Chadwick Boseman as the eponymous superhero, who is the king of the fictional African kingdom Wakanda.

In its sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (2022), Letitia Wright’s Shuri took on the mantle of Black Panther, a tweak in the script following Boseman’s death from colon cancer in 2020. The films are a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

