Rukmini Vasanth to play Mellisa in Yash’s ‘Toxic’; first-look poster out

Also starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and Huma Qureshi, the upcoming film is set to release in theatres on 19 March

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.01.26, 12:26 PM
Rukmini Vasanth in ‘Toxic’

Rukmini Vasanth in ‘Toxic’ X

Actress Rukmini Vasanth is set to play the role of Mellisa in K.G.F star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, the makers announced on Tuesday.

“Introducing Rukmini Vasanth @rukminitweets as MELLISA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups,” Yash wrote alongside a poster featuring the actress.

The poster shows Rukmini in a dark green, high-neck dress with a thigh-high slit, walking confidently through a crowd at a dimly lit place.

Previously, the makers unveiled first-look posters of Kiara Advani as Nadia and Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth. Nayanthara plays Ganga in the upcoming film.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic also stars Akshay Oberoi in a key role.

A teaser of the film dropped earlier this year which showed Yash smoking a cigar and stepping out of a sleek black car. Dressed in a crisp white suit and a stylish hat, he enters a pub. The teaser concludes with Yash pouring alcohol over a bar dancer.

Toxic is set to release in theatres on 19 March 2026. It will clash with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2. The movie marks Yash’s first project since the release of KGF: Chapter 2, a superhit 2022 film by Prashanth Neel.

