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Monica Barbaro to join Bradley Cooper, Margot Robbie in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel

Cooper is set to direct the upcoming yet-to-be-titled film, also starring Wagner Moura

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.07.26, 04:24 PM
Monica Barbaro

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Actress Monica Barbaro is set to join Bradley Cooper and Margot Robbie in Warner Bros’ Ocean’s Eleven prequel, as per reports.

According to Deadline, Cooper is set to direct the upcoming yet-to-be-titled film, also starring Wagner Moura.

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Cooper will direct the film from his own screenplay, revising an earlier draft by Carrie Solomon.

Released in 2001, Ocean's Eleven was directed by Steven Soderbergh. The film follows charismatic ex-con Danny Ocean (George Clooney), who violates his parole to mastermind a heist targeting three Las Vegas casinos owned by his ex-wife’s wealthy boyfriend, Terry Benedict (Garcia).

Serving as executive producers on the Ocean’s prequel are Josey McNamara, Bronte Payne, Bobby Wilhelm, Jay Roach, Michelle Graham, Lee Isaac Chung, Ashley Jay Sandberg, Gary Ross and Olivia Milch.

Barbaro rose to prominence with her breakout role as Natasha “Phoenix” Trace in 2022's Top Gun: Maverick.

She received her first Oscar and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations in 2025 for portraying folk singer and activist Joan Baez opposite Timothée Chalamet in James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

On the work front, Barbaro will be next seen in Will Gluck’s One Night Only alongside Callum Turner. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 7. She also has Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial in the pipeline.

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