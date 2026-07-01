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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 01 July 2026

Stock markets bounce back after two days of decline, Sensex jumps 444 points

Eternal, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, and State Bank of India were among the major winners

PTI Published 01.07.26, 03:49 PM
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Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Wednesday after two days of decline amid a positive trend in global equities and drop in crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 443.97 points, or 0.58 per cent, to settle at 76,922.64. During the day, it jumped 631.41 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 77,110.08.

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The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 140.10 points, or 0.59 per cent, to end at 24,005.85.

From the Sensex pack, Eternal, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, and State Bank of India were among the major winners.

HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel, and Infosys were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 1.07 per cent to USD 72.17 per barrel.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index settled higher, while South Korea's Kospi ended lower.

Markets were closed in Hong Kong, while markets in Europe were trading mostly lower.

US markets ended in positive territory on Tuesday.

"The domestic markets entered H2CY26 on an optimistic footing as multiple headwinds began to abate, with the anticipated US-India trade agreement, easing Middle East tensions, and benign oil prices emerging key drivers of positive sentiment," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,556.75 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

On Tuesday, the Sensex declined 249.70 points, or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 76,478.67. The Nifty dropped 80.50 points, or 0.34 per cent, to end at 23,865.75.

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