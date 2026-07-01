Vikrant Massey-starrer ‘Musafir Cafe’ gets July release date at Netflix

Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana cross paths in the teaser of upcoming romantic drama Musafir Cafe, dropped by the makers on Wednesday.

The series is set to premiere on Netflix on July 24.

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Set in Bhopal, Mussories, the two-minute-03-second-long video offers a glimpse into the lives of three strangers who unexpectedly intertwine. Massey plays Chander Mohan Sharma, who is seeking a life of his own, while Vedika portrays Sudha, determined to shape her future. Mahima portrays Preeti.

“Pyaar, pahaad aur inn musafiron ki kahaani. Watch Musafir Cafe, out 24 July, only on Netflix,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Based on Divya Prakash Dubey’s novel of the same name, the series is created and written by Sharanya Rajgopal and directed by Ruchir Arun. It is produced by Terribly Tiny Tales and Homemade Stories.

“Three travelers lives unexpectedly intertwine. Chander and Sudha share an instant spark. With Preeti, Chander finds steady companionship built on quiet understanding and ease. Which love endures through time, and life's journey,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra and Sadia Siddiqui also play key roles in the series.