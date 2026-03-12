‘Rise & Fall’ to ‘Battleground’: Amazon MX Player unveils content slate for 2026

Amazon MX Player Thursday unveiled an expansive content slate, announcing more than 150 new and returning shows for 2026.

The free streaming platform said the upcoming line-up features a mix of returning franchises and fresh originals spanning genres such as crime thrillers, sociopolitical dramas, fitness reality shows and campus stories.

Among the headline titles is the second season of the reality format Rise & Fall, adapted from the UK show created by Studio Lambert. The series will feature 16 celebrities where contestants are split into Rulers living in luxury and Workers enduring harsh conditions while battling for control.

Another returning reality show, Battleground, will see 16 contestants — eight men and eight women — compete in strength and endurance challenges under the guidance of celebrity mentors. The season will culminate in weekly head-to-head Fight Club showdowns to determine the winners.

The platform is also expanding its scripted slate with several new dramas. Political thriller Sankalp, directed by Prakash Jha, features actors Nana Patekar and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in a story about a powerful kingmaker manipulating the bureaucratic system to settle an old score.

Period drama Made in India – The Titan Story, directed by Robbie Grewal, chronicles the journey of watchmaker Titan and entrepreneur Xerxes Desai during India’s pre-liberalisation era. The series stars Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh.

Other titles announced include crime drama Kaptaan starring Saqib Saleem, thriller Ab Hoga Hisaab, and the noir adaptation Vimal Khanna, based on author Surendra Mohan Pathak’s popular pulp universe.

Returning shows on the slate include new seasons of Campus Beats, Campus Diaries, Raktanchal and medical drama Heartbeats. The platform will also bring back comedy-drama Who’s Your Gynac.