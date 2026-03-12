Soha Ali Khan treats fans to photos from Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s wedding

Actress Soha Ali Khan has treated fans to a bunch of inside photos from Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s intimate wedding ceremony, held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kritika and Gaurav tied the knot on March 11 in Mumbai in the presence of close friends and family members. Apart from Soha, Farhan Akhtar and Anya Singh also attended the wedding. Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were spotted at the venue as well.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha shared a set of pictures with the bride and groom. The trio was surrounded by the other bridesmaids, all dressed in different shades of white.

“To a lifetime of love,” Soha captioned the carousel.

Rumours about Kritika and Gaurav’s relationship had been circulating on social media for months, especially after the two were often seen together in Mumbai.

In December 2025, Kritika shared a cryptic post, which many perceived as a confirmation of her relationship with actor-television presenter Gaurav Kapur.

The actress shared photos from her breakfast date with Gaurav. One of the pictures shows them wearing matching sneakers. The caption to the photo reads, “Does it have to be this cheesy?”

Kritika, 37, made her acting debut in 2007 with Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar. She starred in popular TV serials like Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Reporters and Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta.

In recent years, Kritika has also appeared in films, including Mitron and Bheed.

On the other hand, Gaurav, 44, is known for his long-running cricket chat show Breakfast with Champions and for hosting Extraaa Innings T20 during the Indian Premier League from 2008 to 2017. A former VJ and radio jockey, Gaurav made his film debut with Darna Mana Hai in 2003. He has also appeared in films like A Wednesday, Bad Luck Govind, White Rainbow and Kai Po Che!

Gaurav was earlier married to Kirat Bhattal from 2014 to 2021. Kritika was previously rumoured to be in a relationship with her Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2 co-star Karan Kundrra. As per reports, she later dated her Mitron co-star Jackky Bhagnani.