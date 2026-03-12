‘Dhurandhar 2’ first song ‘Aari Aari’ deftly mixes Punjabi beats with hip-hop

The makers of Dhurandhar 2 on Thursday dropped the first song from the upcoming sequel, a reimagined version of Bombay Rockers’s Aari Aari, which combines Punjabi beats with modern influence.

Reimagined by Aditya Dhar, the music has been composed, arranged and programmed by Shashwat Sachdev.

The song features vocals by Navtej Singh Rehal (Bombay Rockers), Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas and Sudhir Yaduvanshi. The rap portions, on the other hand, are written and performed by Reble and Token.

The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil in collaboration with Bombay Rockers and the music has been scored by Adam Lucas.

Ranveer Singh appears in a fierce avatar as Hamza Ali Mazari, who is determined to destroy everything in his way. The music video features scenes from the film’s trailer, which was dropped by the makers last week.

Aari Aari was released in 2003 by Bombay Rockers, a Danish-Indian pop duo consisting of singer Navtej Singh Rehal (Naf) and producer Thomas Sardorf. It was part of their debut album titled Introducing.

At that time, the rockers were experimenting with their sound by fusing traditional Punjabi folk and Bhangra with Western hip-hop, R&B, and club beats. Their aim was to broaden their audience and appeal to both desi fans and global music enthusiasts.

Bombay Rockers are best known for their hits like Ari Ari, Rock Tha Party, and Sexy Mama, which gained massive popularity in both Denmark and India.

Starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theatres on March 19, with paid previews on March 18.

Alongside Ranveer, Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan.

Set in Pakistan's Lyari town, the spy thriller revolves around an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer), who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers.

The sequel is produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.