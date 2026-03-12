‘KPop Demon Hunters’ singers Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami are Billboard’s Women of the Year 2026

Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, the singers behind the KPop Demon Hunters fictional girl group HUNTR/X have become this year’s Women of the Year at Billboard Women in Music 2026, the music and entertainment magazine announced on Wednesday.

As per the official website of Billboard, the trio will be honoured at the Billboard Women in Music ceremony on April 29 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

They will accept the award alongside fellow 2026 honourees Teyana Taylor, Tate McRae, Ella Langley, Kehlani, Laufey, Mariah the Scientist, Thalia and Zara Larsson.

The awards ceremony will be hosted by Keke Palmer, who will also churn out a performance. The show will be streamed live on Billboard.com and Billboard‘s YouTube channel.

“We are incredibly proud to honor EJAE, AUDREY NUNA and REI AMI as Billboard’s Women of the Year,” said Leila Cobo, co-chief content officer of Billboard. “In a year marked by record-breaking achievements, major awards and extraordinary global success, they have not only dominated the charts, but also redefined what it means to be powerful women in this industry and on the world stage.”

“In just the past year, the music of HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters has produced true global anthems, and the individual artistry of EJAE, REI AMI and AUDREY NUNA has been an inspiration for millions of young people around the world,” she continued. “We look forward to celebrating their collective impact, alongside the other remarkable honorees, at our annual Women in Music event.”

KPop Demon Hunters has been dominating the pop culture sphere since its release last year. It emerged as Netflix’s most popular film of all time with more than 500 million views worldwide since its premiere in July 2025.

Adding another feather to its cap, the film, directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, has garnered two nominations at this year’s Oscars.

The song Golden from the film has crossed one billion views on YouTube, becoming the first track from the movie to achieve the milestone.

KPop Demon Hunters is the biggest-selling soundtrack of 2025. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Soundtrack chart and is certified Double Platinum.

KPop Demon Hunters follows K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey, who lead double lives as demon hunters protecting their fans from supernatural threats. Their mission escalates when they face a rival boy band that is secretly composed of demons in disguise.

The Women of the Year honour was previously awarded to stars such as Doechii, Karol G, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.