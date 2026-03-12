Happy Birthday Shreya Ghoshal: 5 non-Hindi songs by her that must be on your playlist

With a career spanning over two decades, Shreya Ghoshal has built a discography that travels across languages, cultures, and musical traditions. While Hindi film music made her a household name, some of her most powerful work has come in ‘regional’ cinema. On her 42nd birthday, here are five of Shreya’s non-Hindi songs that ought to be on your playlist.

Jeev Rangla from Jogwa (Marathi)

Composed by the composer duo Ajay-Atul, the soul-stirring track Jeev Rangla from the 2008 Marathi film Jogwa won Shreya a National Award for Best Playback Singer - Female. A duet with Hariharan, the song captures a couple consummating their love for the first time, breaking social barriers. Shreya’s vocals evoke tenderness and her immaculate Marathi diction gives the song its charm.

Mayava Thooyava from Iravin Nizhal (Tamil)

In this haunting composition by the legendary A. R. Rahman, Shreya delivered one of the most experimental performances of her career. The song forms part of the soundtrack of the 2022 Tamil film Iravin Nizhal.

Rahman’s layered musical arrangement gives Mayava Thooyava a dreamlike soundscape. And Shreya’s voice glides in the soundscape with a restrained, textured, and deeply emotive quality. The performance earned Shreya her fifth National Award.

Kizhakku Pookkum from Anwar (Malayalam)

Composed by Gopi Sunder, Kizhakku Pookkum from the 2010 Malayalam hit Anwar is a melodious song that captures a sense of longing wrapped in quiet nostalgia. Shreya’s voice lends the composition a dreamy texture that lingers long after the song ends. Not for a moment does it feel that Shreya is not a native Malayalam speaker. Her vocals are deeply evocative, turning a simple romantic melody into an unforgettable experience.

Sooseki from Pushpa 2 (Telugu)

Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, Sooseki from the 2024 Telugu blockbuster Pushpa 2 captures the spirit of love. Shreya’s rendition is full of warmth. The song carries a comforting softness — the kind that makes it instantly hummable, an instant earworm.

Jao Pakhi from Antaheen (Bengali)

Few songs capture the poetry of rain quite like this beloved Bengali track composed by Shantanu Moitra. Featured in the 2009 film Antaheen starring Rahul Bose and Radhika Apte, Jao Pakhi carries a quiet melancholy that mirrors the film’s overall narrative.

Shreya’s vocals feel almost conversational here. As the melody progresses, her voice paints a picture of rain-washed evenings and unspoken feelings. For many listeners, it has become the definitive monsoon song.