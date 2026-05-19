Raveena Tandon says social media has changed how actors interact with audience

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has opened up on how “yellow journalism” impacted her during the peak of her career in the 1990s. She said that actors at the time had little control over how they were portrayed in the media at that time.

Speaking to Malini Agarwal on Episode 2 of Not Done Yet, Raveena said social media has changed the way actors communicate with audiences, allowing them to respond directly to reports and controversies.

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“I think yellow journalism had no control that time. And one could not probably even clear the air sooner, faster, like you can now do on Instagram or put out a post and you have a direct interaction with your audience, which was not earlier,” she said.

Raveena also claimed actors who were in editors’ “good books” often benefited from media coverage, while private individuals struggled to protect their personal lives.

She said negative headlines often left a lasting impact even if clarifications or apologies were later issued.

“So that was, you just had to wait till the next headline and a very tiny apology which really made no sense. So the headline just, the damage was done by that. It sat on in people’s minds, and the damage was done, and there was no reversing it,” she added.

On the work front, Raveena was last seen in Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt. She will next appear in Welcome To The Jungle, headlined by Akshay Kumar. She also has Suriya-starrer Vishwanath & Sons in the pipeline.