‘Mysaa’ teaser: Rashmika Mandanna plays a fierce, strong-willed woman

Actress Rashmika Mandanna’s titular character stares death in the face in the teaser of Rawindra Pulle’s upcoming film Mysaa, dropped by the actress on Wednesday.

“Mysaa. This is just the tip of the iceberg. We just wanted to do something fun for an evening to show you the world now — and the serious stuff? Ohhhhohohohooio, you’ll see it in a couple of months. So have funnn,” Mandanna wrote, sharing the teaser on Instagram.

The teaser opens with a haunting voiceover, “They said my daughter is dead. But the land shook in fear, failing to hide my daughter’s blood. The wind came to a still, failing to carry my daughter’s breath. The fire turned into ashes, failing to see my daughter’s burning rage. And finally, death faced death, failing to kill my daughter.”

The video introduces Mandanna as Mysaa, a fierce, strong-willed woman whose unshakeable spirit, resilience and rage appear to have conquered death itself. The teaser ends on a chilling note, with Mysaa letting out a bloodcurdling scream as she wields a rifle.

Guru Somasundaram and Easwari Rao round off the cast of the upcoming film.

Mandanna was recently seen in Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend, co-starring Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh and Rohini. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

The 29-year-old actress is currently working on Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2.