Sikkim backs five startups with seed funding under INSPIRES programme

The Sikkim government has offered ₹15 lakh to five persons who come up with innovative business ideas.

The Gangtok district administrative centre has launched an innovative pitching session under its project “Strengthening Entrepreneurship Ecosystem”.

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“The pitching sessions are being held for over 72 registered participants from across the district, providing them with a platform to present their innovative business ideas before an expert panel,” said a Sikkim government official.

The session started on March 16 at the district administrative centre in Sichey, Gangtok. “The sessions will continue till March 20, at the conclusion of which five winners will be selected,” the official added.

Each of the winners will receive seed funding of ₹3 lakh to support the development and implementation of their ventures.

The initiative is being undertaken under the banner of Sikkim INSPIRES.

Sikkim Integrated Service Provision and Innovation for Reviving Economies (INSPIRES) is a programme of the state government

supported by the World Bank aimed at delivering economic opportunities for women and youth.

The programme is to be implemented over five years with a budget of around ₹1,900 crore, with the World Bank providing around ₹830 crore in loan assistance.

Nine government departments are involved in this programme, with the planning and development department acting as the nodal department.

The pitching sessions are being evaluated by a panel of judges consisting of distinguished local entrepreneurs.

Sources said that the participants in the session presented a diverse range of ideas spanning sectors such as food and hospitality, creative industries, social enterprises, technology-driven solutions, and local value-addition initiatives.

“The panel also provided constructive feedback, guidance, and encouragement to help participants refine their concepts and strengthen their business proposals,” said a source.

The panellists include Rinzing Choden, founder of Agapi Sikkim; Tenzin Sangpo, founder of Sikkim Coffee & Local Café; Dewakar Basnett, founder of 24hrs Inspired; Abhimanyu Dhakal, founder of UUNCHAI Himalayan Food Ltd; Sernya Palmo, founder of Palmo Handicrafts; and Nitish Poudyal, Marketing Consultant, Commerce & Industries Department.

The panel also included guest judge Prem Prakash, founder of Sarvahitey, which is a non-profit organisation that partnered with the Sikkim government to establish Yakten in Pakyong district as India’s first digital nomad village in July 2025.

The sessions were also attended by Gangtok district collector Tushar G. Nikhare, along with special guests Ganga Pradhan, member, Institute for Transformation of Sikkim (ITS), and Chewang Norbu Bhutia, founder of Crafted Fibers, who sat through the presentations and interacted with the participants.