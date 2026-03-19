Champions League: Bayern, Atletico, Liverpool, Barca storm into quarter finals

The Last 16 round of the UEFA Champions League concluded on Wednesday with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Liverpool advancing to the quarter-finals in addition to Real Madrid, Arsenal, Sporting CP and PSG.

The matches on Wednesday saw goals galore as Lamine Yamal and co putting seven past Newcastle at the Camp Nou while Liverpool overcame a 0-1 deficit to beat Galatasaray 4-0 at the Anfield.

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Barcelona hammer Newcastle

Barcelona stormed into the quarter-finals with a 7-2 win over Newcastle United, sealing an 8-3 aggregate triumph.

Raphinha, Fermin Lopez, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal were among the scorers as Barcelona netted four goals in the second half to complete a dominant performance.

Barcelona will face fellow Spanish side Atletico Madrid in the quarter final.

Bayern Munich thrash Atalanta

Bayern Munich's 4-1 demolition of Atalanta in the Champions League last 16, after a 6-1 first-leg win, secured a 10-2 aggregate victory.

Harry Kane struck twice to reach 50 Champions League goals, while 16-year-old Filip Pavic became the youngest Bayern player to appear in the competition. Bayern now face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

Atletico Madrid edge Tottenham

Atletico Madrid advanced to the quarter-finals for the eighth time in 13 seasons despite a 3-2 loss at Tottenham Hotspur, sealing a 7-5 aggregate win.

Goals by Julian Alvarez and David Hancko helped ease their path as Tottenham threatened a comeback. Atletico will meet Barcelona in the last eight.

Liverpool rout Galatasaray

Liverpool marched into the quarter-finals with a 4-0 win over Galatasaray at Anfield, completing a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring before goals from Hugo Ekitike, Ryan Gravenberch and Mohamed Salah sealed the result. Liverpool will face Paris St Germain next.