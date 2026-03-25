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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 25 March 2026

‘Kantara’ row: Ranveer Singh apologises before Karnataka HC, will visit Chamundi Hills temple

The court subsequently posted the matter for further consideration on April 10

Entertainment Web Desk Published 25.03.26, 03:17 PM
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh File picture

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh tendered an unconditional apology before the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday over his remarks concerning the depiction of deity Chamundi Devi in the film Kantara: Chapter 1.

Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya, appearing for Singh, stated that the actor would file an affidavit of apology and also visit the temple of deity Chamundi located in Mysore’s Chamundi Hills.

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Justice M Nagaprasanna observed that the remarks made by Singh were not correct and were not supported, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

The court subsequently posted the matter for further consideration on April 10.

The case arises from a speech delivered by Singh at the International Film Festival of India in Goa. During the speech, Singh praised actor Rishab Shetty and referred to his performance in the film while discussing Kantara: Chapter 1.

In the course of his speech, Singh referred to the Chamundi deity as a female ghost and mimicked Shetty’s performance, triggering controversy on social media.

Subsequently, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Bengaluru ordered an investigation under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Following the order, the High Grounds Police Station registered a First Information Report naming Singh for offences under Sections 196 relating to religious enmity, 299 concerning religious insult, and 302 pertaining to public mischief under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Singh moved the High Court contending that his remarks had been taken out of context and that there was no intention to hurt any religion or community. He further stated that he had issued an unconditional apology on social media, clarifying that his comments were intended solely to appreciate Shetty’s performance and that he holds respect for all cultures and traditions.

It was also contended that the essential ingredients of the alleged offences were not made out, as there was no malicious intent, incitement to violence, or attempt to create disharmony between communities.

The complainant, represented by advocate Siji Malayil, sought an oral apology from the actor, stating that the earlier apology had been posted on X by his managers and did not appear to be genuine.

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