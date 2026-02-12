Udit Narayan’s first wife claims singer removed her uterus sans consent, files complaint

Udit Narayan’s first wife has lodged a police complaint accusing the singer of getting her uterus removed without her knowledge in 1996, as per reports.

Ranjana filed the complaint against Narayan and his family members with the Women’s Police Station in Bihar’s Supaul on Tuesday.

In her complaint, Ranjana said she became aware of the procedure only years later during subsequent medical treatment.

Ranjana, 61, married Udit Narayan on December 7, 1984 under the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act. She, in her complaint, said Narayan moved to Mumbai in 1985 to pursue his music career. At that time she allegedly learnt through media reports that he had married another woman, Deepa Narayan.

Ranjana alleged Narayan misled her whenever she questioned him about it.

She further alleged that in 1996, under the pretext of medical treatment, Narayan, along with his brothers Sanjay Kumar Jha and Lalit Narayan Jha, took her to a major hospital in Delhi, where her uterus was removed without her consent or knowledge.

Ranjana claimed that Deepa Narayan was also present at the hospital at the time, NDTV reported.

In 2006, when Ranjana visited Mumbai, she was abused by Narayan and Deepa and was not allowed to enter their home, as per her complaint. She then went to her in-laws' residence in Nepal, where she was allegedly insulted and driven away. Since then, she has been living at her parental home in Supaul.

Ranjana added that she had previously approached the Family Court in Supaul and the Women's Commission, where Narayan had accepted her as his wife and submitted a compromise agreement. However, he failed to honour his commitments and did not provide her with respect or support, she said.

Battling illness and financial hardship, Ranjana said she discovered the removal of her uterus only during later medical treatment, prompting her to lodge a fresh complaint at the Women's Police Station.

Officer-in-charge of the Women's Police Station, Anju Tiwari, said the incidents mentioned in the complaint dates back nearly three decades and is under investigation. An FIR will be registered based on the findings in the investigation and further action will be taken, she told local reporters.

Narayan’s team did not issue any statement regarding the matter at the time this report was published.

Narayan, a Padma Bhushan awardee, shot to fame as a playback singer in Bollywood back in the ’80s. He went on to win four National Awards for singing.

Last year, Narayan found himself in the crosshairs of the internet after a purported video of him kissing a fan during a live concert went viral.