Ranbir Kapoor sacrificed ‘so much’ for ‘Ramayana’, says ‘Lakshman’ Ravie Dubey

Actor Ravie Dubey, who is set to play Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming adaptation of Ramayana, has revealed that the entire cast of the film, including Ranbir Kapoor, has made many sacrifices for their respective roles.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Yash plays Ravana in the upcoming film.

As per reports, Ranbir gave up alcohol and non-vegetarian food in order to play the role of Lord Rama.

In a recent appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast alongwith wife Shagun Mehta, The Ranveer Show, Dubey spoke about how the project has deeply influenced the entire team.

“That role changed me. I had to transform myself to do justice to it because the audience can easily tell when you are faking it. I completely altered my routine,” he shared.

“In fact, all of us did including Ranbir Kapoor. He has sacrificed so much for this film. This feels more like a yagya. We all did everything in our power to stay true to these characters in how we behave, react, and even speak,” he added.

Sharing his experience of working with Ranbir and Yash, Debey said, “Ranbir has an incredible aura. He’s quiet, graceful, and deeply committed. Ranbir carries a very soft energy — and I think that’s something everyone who meets him would feel.”

“Yash is an extremely friendly person — very warm and genuine. Both of them are very different, yet equally kind-hearted,” he further said.

Ramayana will hit screens on Diwali 2026, with the second part slated for a release on Diwali the following year. The script for Ramayana is written by Namit in collaboration with Shridhar Raghavan.

Music for Ramayana will be scored by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. Pankaj Kumar will serve as the cinematographer.