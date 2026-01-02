‘Ramayana’ to ‘King’: 10 Indian films we can’t wait to watch on the big screen in 2026

From the last film of Thalapathy Vijay to projects headlined by Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh and Salman Khan, 2026 is set to offer a string of big-budget releases. Here are 10 most anticipated Indian films of the year.

Jana Nayagan

1 10 File picture

Billed as Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s last big-screen outing before he retires from acting to take a plunge into active politics, Jana Nayagan is among the most-anticipated titles in 2026. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film is expected to deliver a ride of nostalgia to Vijay’s fans. It also stars Pooja Hegde and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Border 2

2 10 File picture

The second instalment in the Border franchise, Border 2 is a war drama directed by Anurag Singh. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. The ensemble cast also includes Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Medha Rana. The film also features a redux version of the iconic song Sandeshe Aate Hain from JP Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster.

Toxic

3 10 File picture

Billed as a “fairy tale for grown-ups", Toxic marks Kannada actor Yash’s return to screens after the success of 2022’s KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the actioner stars Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Nayanthara in key roles.

Ramayana: Part 1

4 10 File picture

The first part of Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana is slated to hit theatres on Diwali this year. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, the visual epic is billed as the most expensive film ever made in India. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Yash as Ravana. Oscar-winning music composers A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer are collaborating on the film’s soundtrack.

Love and War

5 10 File picture

After the blockbuster success of 2022’s Brahmastra, real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are collaborating on screen again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period war drama Love and War, also starring Vicky Kaushal as the third wheel in a love triangle. Known for opulent costume dramas, it remains to be seen how Bhansali brings the period romance to life.

Drishyam 3

6 10 File picture

Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty in Drishyam 3, set for October release. Directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Anthony Perumbavoor, the threequel brings back the creative team behind the first two films that turned the story of a small-town cable operator into one of Indian cinema’s most gripping sagas.

King

7 10 File picture

Shah Rukh Khan scripted one of the biggest big-screen comebacks in 2023 with Siddharth Anand’s spy thriller Pathaan. The Badshah of Bollywood teams up with Anand for yet another actioner King, which also marks the big-screen debut of his daughter Suhana Khan. Shah Rukh’s salt-and-pepper look from the film already created a buzz when the first-look teaser dropped in November.

Spirit

8 10 File picture

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film with Prabhas has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Spirit made headlines after Deepika Padukone’s infamous exit, because of disagreement with the makers over eight-hour work shift demand. Recently the film’s poster was unveiled by the makers, which received flak for unnecessary sexualising the female lead Triptii Dimri.

Dhurandhar 2

9 10 File picture

A sequel to Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster 2025 spy thriller, Dhurandhar 2 is set to clash with Yash’s Toxic at the box office this year on Eid. The film will continue the story of Indian intelligence operative Hamza (Ranveer Singh) in Pakistan. He has now taken control of Rehman Dakait’s (Akshaye Khanna) mafia business, and is all set to clash with ISI chief (played by Arjun Rampal).

Battle of Galwan

10 10 File picture

A lot is riding on Battle of Galwan for Salman Khan. After a string of box-office failures, the 60-year-old Bollywood star desperately needs a hit. Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. In the film, Salman is set to play a fearless Indian Army officer.