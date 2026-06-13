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regular-article-logo Saturday, 13 June 2026

Ram Charan-starrer ‘Peddi’ earns Rs 366 crore globally in nine days

Directed by Buchi Babu Sanam the sports drama which hit theatres in June 4, also stars Janhvi Kapoor

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.06.26, 01:36 PM
Ram Charan in ‘Peddi’

Ram Charan in ‘Peddi’ File Picture

Ram Charan-starrer Peddi has collected Rs 366 crore at the worldwide box office within nine days of its release, the makers said on Saturday.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama hit theatres on June 4. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.

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Production banner Vriddhi Cinemas shared the latest box office figures on its official X handle on Tuesday.

The film opened with Rs 135.36 crore and went on to earn Rs 236.7 crore during its first weekend.

“#Peddi is SOUTH INDIA'S NO.1 GROSSER OF 2026.Collects a gross of over 366 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 9 days,” read the caption.

Set in rural Andhra Pradesh in the 1980s, Peddi follows the journey of a lower-caste villager who takes up wrestling to earn recognition and dignity for his community.

Actors Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani also feature in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

The music for the film has been composed by A.R. Rahman.

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