TMC cries political vendetta after police search at Abhishek Banerjee’s Kolkata residence

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the BJP, alleging political vendetta after police personnel, accompanied by central forces, conducted a pre-dawn search at the Kalighat residence of party MP Abhishek Banerjee in connection with an alleged financial fraud case.

The operation, which began shortly after 3 am and continued for over four hours, triggered a fresh political storm in West Bengal. The search was carried out by a team from Paschim Medinipur's Salboni Police Station with assistance from Kolkata Police personnel. Former chief minister Mamata Banerjee later visited the residence of the Diamond Harbour MP.

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Condemning the action, the TMC alleged that the search was part of a broader campaign to target opposition leaders.

In a post on X, the party said, "Political vendetta gets from bad to worse."

Several TMC leaders echoed the charge, accusing the BJP-led Centre of misusing investigative agencies against political opponents.

3 AM Saturday June 13.

Police arrive at Abhishek Banerjee’s @abhishekaitc’s Kalighat residence in Kolkata.

5 AM: Disaster Management team called in to break open locks.

6:30 AM: Search begins, from second floor to terrace, lasting 90 minutes.

Outcome? Seizure report says : NIL.… pic.twitter.com/bkMFPYVjf2 — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) June 13, 2026

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose, in a strongly-worded post on X, detailed the events surrounding the operation. She claimed police personnel arrived at Abhishek's residence around 3 am and that a disaster management team was later brought in to break open locks before the search commenced.

According to Ghose, investigators searched areas "from the second floor to the terrace" and the operation lasted for about 90 minutes.

She further alleged that the seizure report prepared after the search recorded "NIL", indicating that no incriminating material was recovered.

"No evidence. No wrongdoing. NOTHING," she wrote.

The Rajya Sabha MP described the operation as an act of "political vendetta, intimidation and mental torture" and alleged that leaders unwilling to bow to the BJP were being selectively targeted.

Calling the episode a "disgraceful attack on an opposition leader", Ghose accused the ruling party at the Centre of adopting "vindictive" tactics against its political rivals.

The TMC has repeatedly alleged that central and state investigative agencies are being used to harass opposition leaders. The BJP has consistently rejected the charge, maintaining that agencies function independently and act solely on the basis of evidence.

Saturday's search at Abhishek's residence has intensified political tensions in West Bengal, with the TMC portraying the action as another example of alleged political targeting of its senior leadership.