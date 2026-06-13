Blackpink’s Lisa and Katy Perry steal the spotlight at Fifa World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in LA

American pop star Katy Perry and Korean rapper-singer Lisa were among the global stars who lit up the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday.

The spectacle marked the grand finale of a three-part celebration staged across the host nations. The festivities began in Mexico City on June 11, moved to Toronto on June 12, and culminated in Los Angeles ahead of the USA vs Paraguay clash.

Here’s a look at the star-studded event in Los Angeles.

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Blackpink member Lisa shared the stage with Anitta and Rema to perform their World Cup-themed song Goals. The artists were all dressed in white for their performance, which was a perfect blend of K-pop, Latin pop, and Afrobeats.

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Katy Perry looked surreal in a shimmery, silver fringe gown while she sang her new song Wonder along with 10-year-old singer Tius Luka.

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Rapper Future and Tyla took center stage at SoFi Stadium to kick off the tournament with their song Game Time.

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A large, circular blue banner was placed at the centre of the pitch, featuring a world map and the official branding of Fifa World Cup.

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The 2026 Fifa World Cup will feature 104 matches across 16 host cities in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19. The next group stage match will feature Qatar vs. Switzerland, scheduled for June 14.