India demonstrates ballistic missile defence capability with three successful flight tests

India has successfully demonstrated its multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) system through a series of flight-tests, showcasing its capability to intercept hostile ballistic missiles both within and beyond the Earth's atmosphere. The successful trials place India among a select group of nations with advanced missile defence capabilities, according to the Defence Ministry.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted three consecutive flight-tests on June 10 and 11 to validate the effectiveness of the country's multi-layered BMD architecture against incoming long- and medium-range ballistic missile threats.

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The tests were aimed at assessing the system's ability to neutralise hostile ballistic missiles at both endo-atmospheric and exo-atmospheric levels. Under the BMD programme, India has been developing technologies to intercept enemy missiles during different phases of their trajectory.

The Defence Ministry said the trials successfully demonstrated the capability of the indigenous missile defence shield.

"The interceptors successfully engaged their respective targets. The systems are designed and developed with latest technologies to address the emerging missile threats," it said.

Highlighting the significance of the achievement, the ministry added: "These tests have put the country in the elite group of nations having BMD capability to engage up to intercontinental ballistic missiles."

Apart from intercepting incoming ballistic missiles, the BMD system is also capable of engaging hostile aircraft, including Airborne Warning and Control Systems (AWACS), according to officials.

The ministry noted that DRDO has successfully demonstrated multiple critical technologies in recent tests, significantly enhancing India's ability to counter a wide range of enemy threats.

India's BMD programme is designed around a layered defence mechanism, with interceptors capable of engaging targets both inside and outside the Earth's atmosphere. Endo-atmospheric interceptors operate below an altitude of 100 km, while exo-atmospheric systems are designed to engage threats in the upper reaches of the atmosphere and beyond.

In a parallel achievement, the ministry said the maiden flight-test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range (NASM-MR) was also conducted successfully during the week.

The latest trials were witnessed by senior officials of the DRDO and the armed forces.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and the armed forces on the successful demonstration of the critical defence technologies.