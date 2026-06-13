Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna reunite after 29 years for legal drama 'Ikka', set for July release

Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna are set to share screen space once again after 29 years in the upcoming streaming title Ikka, set to hit Netflix on July 10, the streamer has announced.

Described as a hard-hitting legal drama, Ikka stars Deol and Khanna in a story centred on moral dilemmas rather than courtroom theatrics. The film pits two men with a shared past against each other in a case that threatens to test their convictions.

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According to the makers, Ikka follows a celebrated, incorruptible lawyer who is forced to defend a murder accused — the very man whose career he had once destroyed. The case becomes a personal and professional battle as losing it could cost him everything he holds dear.

The story unfolds through a trial that compels the lawyer to manipulate the law itself, stretching ethics, alliances and memory in a desperate fight for survival.

“Tareekh aa gayi hai. Kanoon ke khel mein ikka jald utrega,” Netflix wrote on X.

The film is directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari.

Produced by Alchemy Films, the project is backed by Siddharth and Sapna Malhotra.

The ensemble cast also includes Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.