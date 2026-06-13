Nestle India rejects Maggi infestation claims, says independent lab tests confirm product safety

Nestle India on Saturday dismissed allegations circulating on social media about the alleged presence of infestation in Maggi noodles, saying independent laboratory tests and quality checks on batch and market samples confirmed that the products met all food safety and quality standards.

The FMCG major issued the clarification in response to queries from the NSE and BSE regarding a media report published on June 12. The company said it became aware of the complaint through the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) after concerns were raised by an unverified account on social media platform X.

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"We categorically reject allegations circulating on media basis an unverified account regarding the presence of infestation, allegedly on MAGGI noodles," said Nestle India in response to a query from the NSE and the BSE on a media report published on June 12.

The company said it is "yet to receive" any sample from the complainant for assessment and that attempts to contact the individual were unsuccessful as the social media account remained unreachable.

Explaining the steps taken after the complaint surfaced, Nestle India said the reference sample from the same batch was sent for testing to an independent laboratory.

"As part of standard procedure, the reference sample of the same batch was sent for testing to an independent FSSAI-notified and NABL-accredited laboratory, which found the sample to be free of any infestation," Nestle India said.

The company further said it conducted quality analysis of both batch and market samples, with laboratory reports confirming compliance with quality standards and finding no signs of infestation.

Nestle India said it has submitted all relevant records and test findings to the food regulator as part of its response to the matter.

"A detailed representation, supported by all relevant facts, quality records from batch and market samples, test reports, has already been submitted to FSSAI in reference to their fact-finding query," Nestle India said.

Reiterating its commitment to quality and food safety, the company said it follows stringent standards across its manufacturing operations and remains transparent with regulatory authorities.

"We are confident that the facts and evidence will conclusively establish the truth of the matter," it said.