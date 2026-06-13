ED searches seven premises linked to TMC MLA Madan Mitra in municipality recruitment scam case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted raids against TMC MLA Madan Mitra as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged municipality recruitment scam, officials said.

Officials said searches are being carried out at seven premises linked to Mitra, a former minister in the government led by Mamata Banerjee.

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Mitra represents the Kamarhati assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district of Bengal.

According to ED officials, it is alleged that Mitra received bribes in the form of cash and gold through middlemen in exchange for facilitating the appointment of undeserving candidates to various municipal posts, including in Kamarhati municipality.

Officials further claimed Mitra is "linked" to 125 such illegal appointments.